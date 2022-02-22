Fortnite guide: Where and how to hire characters

if you live Fortnitebut you are frustrated not knowing how to hire the special characters, you have come to the right place.

On Fortnite you have the possibility to hire characters, who will follow you and fight by your side. In fact, you will need to hire a character to complete the battle pass mission: “Hire a character and run 1000 meters with him”, so we are going to break down how to do it and where to find all the characters willing to fight by your side. .

In this guide we will review where to find The Visitor, Brainiac, Cuddlepool, Galactic, Jonesy El Primero, Lieutenant John Llama, Shanta and Agent Jones, the eight characters available to hire in Fortnite.

FORTNITE HIRE A CHARACTER LOCATIONS

Agent Jones – Appears in a random position of the Seven in each game.

– Appears in a random position of the Seven in each game. Brainiac – It is located in the central building of The Joneses.

– It is located in the central building of The Joneses. Galactic – It is located in the football field of Tilted Towers.

– It is located in the football field of Tilted Towers. Jonesy the First – It is located on the north side of The Joneses.

– It is located on the north side of The Joneses. Lieutenant John Flame – Inside a cabin northeast of Covert Cavern.

– Inside a cabin northeast of Covert Cavern. The visitor– Near the launch pad east of Sanctuary.

There are a total of eight NPC characters that you can hire in Fortnite, including The Visitor, Brainiac, Cuddlepool, Galactic, Jonesy The First, Lieutenant John Llama, Shanta and Agent Jones. Although they all have specific locations, Agent Jones has a chance to spawn in four different locations (shown on the map above).

Once you find one, you just have to walk up to it and talk. In one of the dialog options a little person will appear with a plus sign that you must select. Once you select it, hand them 95 Gold Bars and they’ll be good to go. They will automatically equip themselves with a weapon, start following you and fighting by your side.

Keep in mind that your partner does not need to be by your side for 1,000 meters. You just have to move that distance while they are hired and alive, and the quest will be complete.