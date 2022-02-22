Fortnite Chapter 3: guide to beat rivals who abuse the Stinger SMG | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

the community of Fortnite recently saw the rise of one of the most powerful weapons in battle royale history. With the release of Chapter 3, the Stinger SMG made its way into the broken weapon category, which is known for its increased damage and high rate of fire.

The loopers of Fortnite they can shoot through any building material and instantly take out their enemies without giving them a chance to fight back. This made games dependent on just this weapon.

At least Epic Games released an update to nerf the Stinger SMG to make it more optimal and balanced. While the weapon is still considered robust, loopers have found tricks and techniques to counter it.

FORTNITE | Tips to counter the Stinger SMG

Switch to brick/metal construction

Forget the wood. The Stinger SMG provides a huge advantage to the opponent due to it being a spray weapon. With this in mind, it is suggested that loopers use only bricks and metals this season to create a more rigid build.

know your opponent

If your opponent continually uses Stinger to spray you or your buildings, confirm that you can find a time slot and return fire. Loopers can also use this information to select their approach to the opponent, whether to fight or evade.

Keep a safe distance to fight

Having a fair distance from the Stinger’s opponent can provide an advantage and time to prepare for your next move. It is not recommended to stand in front and shoot. Also, other weapons in Fortnite could challenge the Stinger SMG like the Machine Pistol; a spray weapon can be countered with another spray weapon.

Machine guns have a higher rate of fire and faster reload time, but they also have a higher rate of recoil.

