‘Fortnite’ celebrates 75 years of the NBA with the new special event ‘NBA 75 All-Star Hub’

United States.- The NBA is currently in the middle of its 75th seasonand Fortnite is celebrating with a new creative hub. The new area, built by the collective AtlasCreative, comes alongside the new and returning NBA team in the Fortnite store.

