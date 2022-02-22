‘Fortnite’ celebrates 75 years of the NBA with the new special event ‘NBA 75 All-Star Hub’

United States.- The NBA is currently in the middle of its 75th seasonand Fortnite is celebrating with a new creative hub. The new area, built by the collective AtlasCreative, comes alongside the new and returning NBA team in the Fortnite store.

The NBA 75 All-Star Hub has a few different areas to visit, as shown on the website of Fortnite. Basketball courts are a given, but there are also photo booths, lounges, and places to watch NBA highlights in the real world.

The outside area, nicknamed “NBA Lanes”, features a voting booth where you can help choose a future emote for Fortnite. There are three to choose from, each one a distinctive celebration of an NBA star. You can vote up to five times a day, and voting closes at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT the 23 of February. Epic Games will announce the winning emote on social media after that.

Completing challenges in the All-Star Hub will give you the spray High Hoops, but that’s not the only cosmetic in play right now. Many previous NBA uniforms have returned to the Fortnite store along with the new set. NBA 75. That includes 10 outfits with three styles each (for a total of 30 looks) and el NBA Beacon back bling, that can display the logo of any of the 30 NBA teams.