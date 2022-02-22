First image of ‘Oppenheimer’, the new film by Christopher Nolan

Universal Pictures, via TheHollywood Reporter, has shared the first official image of Oppenheimerthe new film project of Christopher Nolan. This material shows us for the first time Cillian Murphy in the role of the renowned American physicist, who was key during the development of the atomic bomb. With this image, in addition, the company confirms that production is already underway in New Mexico.

Oppenheimer will tell us the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer during his time at the Los Alamos Laboratory (California), where he was once director. It was in this place that the physicist also directed the manhattan project, which gave rise to the atomic bomb and which would later be used in World War II. However, it is known that the film will also explore other personal aspects of the scientist’s life.

As we have already told you on previous occasions, Oppenheimer It will have a luxury cast. Beyond Cillian Murphy, who is already a regular actor in Christopher Nolan’s films, we will also see Florence Pugh in the role of Jean Tatlock. This character, in addition to having an affair with Oppenheimer, was also a member of the United States Communist Party.

Likewise, the participation of Emily Blunt, rami maleck, benny safdie, Robert Downey Jr., Matt DamonJosh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Olli Haaskivi and Dylan Arnold.

Produced by Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan himself, Emma Thomas and Charles Roven are involved. The adapted script was the responsibility of the British filmmaker and is based on the book ‌American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Lastly, you should know that the soundtrack is in charge of Ludwig Göranssonwho already composed the music for Tenet.

Oppenheimer It will be Christopher Nolan’s first feature film after his break with Warner Bros. Universal Pictures opened the doors for him promising him total creative freedom and, of course, a huge budget to produce his new film. Various reports agree that the biopic he has $100 million at his disposal. If all goes according to plan, the film will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.





