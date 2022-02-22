Filter new images of the ‘looks’ of Thor, Jane Foster and Gorr for the next Marvel Studios film

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM by Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

And now, new promotional images of the tape of Marvel Studiosthanks to toy products, in which glimpses of the ‘looks’ of Thor, Jane and the first image hat, character played by Christian bale.







These are the new images of “Thor Love And Thunder”. Photo: Twitter @QuidVacuo_

It should be remembered that in 2022 there will also be several productions of Marvel Studios, that after the delays caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19They were ordered as follows:

“Moon Knight” (March 30, 2022)

(March 30, 2022) “Ms Marvel” (sometime in 2022)

(sometime in 2022) “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (May 6, 2022)

(May 6, 2022) “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8, 2022)

(July 8, 2022) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 11, 2022)

(November 11, 2022) “The Marvel’s ” (February 17, 2023)

” (February 17, 2023) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 5, 2023)

(May 5, 2023) “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (July 28, 2023)

Furthermore, in phase 4 of the UCM from Marvel Studios has other productions that were released and will be released on the streaming platform Disney+and in which are listed “Wanda Vision” (ended March 5, 2021), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (which ended on April 23), “loki” (which ended on July 14), “What if?” (which ended on October 6), “Hawkeye” (which ended on December 22), “She-Hulk”, “Secret Invasion”, “Armor Wars”, In addition to tapes like “Captain America 4” and “Fantastic Four”.