FGR determines the non-exercise of criminal action against former Minister Eduardo Medina Mora

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) determined the non-exercise of criminal action against the former Minister of Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Edward Medina Morawho was investigated in two investigation folders for alleged operations with resources of illicit origin.

The Prosecutor’s Office concluded the investigation folders by determining that the former minister proved the lawful origin of his resources that were attributed to him as illegal.

On June 6, 2019, seven months after the start of his government, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed that the United States government had notified the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance about irregular transfers from the then acting minister. Eduardo Medina Mora.

According to the information at the time, the National Crime Agency and the United States Department had detected that Medina Mora had received transfers from Mexico in an HSBC UK Bank account for 2 million 382,526 pounds sterling, and in the HSBC USA for 2 million 130,000 dollars between the years 2016 and 2018a period that would include the last three years of management of the then Minister.

On June 18, through a letter, the Minister acknowledged that he had 32 financial movements, but not for 103 million pesos, but only for 7 million 487,261 pesos, “an amount that is consistent with the income that I declared in that period.” He denied that the operations were with a bank account abroad, but in Mexico in an HSBC account.

However, he did not clarify the reason for the operations and accused a violation of bank secrecy. “They spread without my consent information concerning my private life and protected by banking and tax secrecy,” she said.

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, after almost four months of being under suspicion of receiving millionaire transfers from abroad, Eduardo Medina Mora resigned from office in an act never before seen in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation since the total relief of that body in 1994.

Medina Mora, also a transsexual official in the Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto governments, submitted his resignation from the position of Minister, with 11 years remaining to complete the assignment. His resignation was pending before the President of the Republic and the Senate.

Medina’s resignation opened the space for President López Obrador to propose a new profile to the Senate. By then, López Obrador had already proposed as ministers – and was endorsed by the Senate – Yasmín Esquivel Mossa and Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá. After Medina’s resignation, the federal president proposed a short list to the Senate from which the now minister Ana Margarita Ríos-Farjat was elected in the vacancy.

