Fernando Alonso could reach this speed on the streets of Switzerland…

February 22, 2022 12:39 p.m.

Talking about Formula 1 in Spain is synonymous with Fernando Alonso. Although the European country had several representatives in the most important motor racing competition in the world, “Magic Alonso” is the only one to achieve the feat of becoming champion, he was even able to do it twice. The driver doesn’t usually settle for GPs, so he also brings speed to his car collection.

As expected, several of his cars belong to the emblematic Ferrari brand, for which he worked for several years. Among so many extraordinary models, there is one that stands out from the rest for its power and exclusivity.

This is what the Ferrari Enzo looks like

It is the Ferrari Enzo, a supercar that was a special edition that had a production of 349 units between 2002 and 2004. Without a doubt, it is a very special car, even more than LaFerrari, a very popular car from the Italian firm. Among the celebrities who had this model include John Paul II, Michael Schumacher, 50 Cent and Nicolas Cage.

Under its hood it has a naturally aspirated V12 engine with 660 hp. One of the most striking aspects of this model is that it only weighs 1,365 kilos. These data allow the Ferrari Enzo to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.65 seconds and obtain a top speed of 350 km/h. Currently, the pilot resides in Switzerland, so he could reach those speeds in Lugano.

This supercar reaches 350 km/h

Another vehicle that rests in Fernando Alonso’s garage and equals these benefits is the aforementioned LaFerrari. Surprisingly, both Italian models are worth around 3 million euros.