‘Fast and Furious 9’: The emotional anecdote of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker at the CDMX airport – CINEMABLEND

In an exclusive interview for Sensacine Mexico, the protagonist of ‘Fast and Furious 9’, Vin Diesel, shared details of the time he and Paul Walker were at the Mexico City airport and no one recognized them.

The Fast & Furious franchise went from humble street-racing carjacker action flick to adrenaline-addicted super-spy game. However, Vin Diesel never imagined that the story would reach its ninth installment with Fast and Furious 9 and, in an exclusive interview for Sensacine Mexico, shared that the only one who saw success coming was Paul Walker, who warned him while waiting to board a plane at the Mexico City airport that, after the premiere of the first installment, their lives would never be the same again.

We were sitting on the floor of the airport weeks before the first movie premiered and people were walking past us like we were invisible, so Paul said to me, ‘Vin, remember this moment, because when the movie comes out, you’ll never go back. to experience something like this. I did not measure the magnitude of his words, but how right he was.



Universal Pictures ‘Fast and Furious 9’ premieres as part of the twentieth anniversary of the first film.



And it is that Mexico not only became one of the places where the protagonists of the saga enjoyed their last moments free of paparazzi or energetic fans, it was also the official venue where a friendship was born that will last forever: “I was asked to come back as an actor and producer for fast and furious and we traveled to Mexico to film the scene where Toretto gets a call to come back. By this time, the friendship between Brian and Dom had already begun, but on that magical trip to Mexico, the brotherhood between us also began.”shared.

In addition, the protagonist of other fun titles such as A bulletproof nanny, assured that the deep affection he has for Mexico and the rest of Latin America is also due to the support of the Latino community, since each film is planned to please it. : “I can’t stress enough that this story grew so much thanks to you, the Latino community…”

Mexico has been a great inspiration for this story, it has always been present throughout the saga.



Universal Pictures Paul Walker warned Vin Diesel of the success of ‘Fast and Furious’ from the beginning.



Vin Diesel, who was not part of the second (faster, furious) and third installment of the saga (Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge)returned in 2008 to turn this story into one of the highest-grossing action franchises in history, however, he shares that the creation process was not as easy as it seemed because the story is not based on a graphic novel or a literary work like many other sagas: “It is the faith they have in us, the security they provide us and the way they inspire us that makes us create or reinvent stories that make them feel proud. We did not have comics, novels or books, this story was built and keep building from scratch…”

It took me a year to plan the end of ‘Fast and Furious 10’ because I always take my time to build something that makes them proud



Universal Pictures Vin Diesel is very fond of Mexico and Latin America.



fast and furious 9, also starring John CenaCharlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel, is now available on screens in Mexico and Latin America and will undoubtedly be the blockbuster of the summer.