Fan makes Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle and it’s amazing

The players of Minecraft and fans of the films of acclaimed film director, Hayao Miyazaki, are sure to enjoy this creation in the game of Howl’s Moving Castle, from the movie ‘The incredible tramp castle’. Creative gamers have taken advantage of Mojang’s hit title’s various build options to create amazing builds since its release. Even today, the community is still strong, and we often see great creations.

Many of these works are done in creative mode, where much of the danger posed by Minecraft’s monsters and enemies is removed. In creative mode, all building blocks and other supplies are available. This allows players to create more of their works more easily, but the addition of mods and rendering software like Blender and AutoCAD give artists of Minecraft greater flexibility when it comes to presenting your creations. These methods can make the game more realistic and detailed.

For Qu1ntenR, this increased flexibility has led to the creation of the iconic Howl’s Moving Castle from the movie The Incredible Vagabond Castle by Studio Ghibli. The steampunk-style castle shown in this build is very similar to the one in the 2005 film, with rudimentary features, smoking chimneys, and short legs that allow it to crawl across landscapes. The image in the post almost looks more like a painting than the low-res aesthetic that characterizes standard Minecraft artwork. Qu1ntenR notes in the comments that this look was achieved by importing the build into Blender.

Qu1ntenR’s creation is undoubtedly impressive, although some might argue that the use of external software can be used as some kind of hack by Minecraft artists, but this work of The Incredible Vagabond Castle certainly required an incredible amount of time, before to move to Blender.