Failure in boilers of the Children’s Hospital puts the care of children at risk

Staff of the Children’s Hospital of Mexico Federico Gómez has made repeated requests to authorities of the Ministry of Health to replace two boilers, essential for the operation of the medical care site and that, in addition, if they do not do so, they can put themselves and patients at risk childish.

According to information in the hands of La Silla Rota, one of the boilers is out of service due to its age and the other has faults, due to the same reason and for which it is already out of the Official Mexican Standard.

“Both are part of the electromechanical equipment that guarantees the functioning and operation of the hospitalthe lack of this equipment puts adequate patient care at risk”, reads the document, Acquisition Program for the Replacement of 2 Boilers of 250 CC

According to an expert opinion, carried out by the company IET, Impulsora Electrotérmica SA de CV – and of which La Silla Rota has a copy – the boiler that works with faults has a transverse crack where a leak occurs. The study concludes that it could be repaired, but due to its age, the equipment would operate intermittently, with low pressure, for a limited time, and the risks would persist.

“There is a risk of manifesting more failures similar to the one detected, from a high temperature water-steam leak (160 degrees Celsius) which can cause burns to personnel, to a critical failure such as an explosion, due to the rupture of the Mirror-Home union”, reads the expert report, signed by Jorge Izaguirre Montiel, expert from the College of Mechanical Engineers.

In the document Acquisition Program for the Replacement of 2 Boilers of 250 CC, it is established that the cost of the replacement of the boilers of the hospitallocated in the Doctores neighborhood, would amount to 9 million 720 thousand 162 pesos.

“With the substitution, there will be support for the functioning and operation of the main activities of the hospitalhospitalization service, surgeries, laundry and dining room,” it reads.

THE EXPERTISE

Since 2018, an expert opinion carried out by IET Impulsora Electrotérmica revealed the risk of the boiler that has faults. It is a Cleaver Brooks model CB-100-250 machine, manufactured in 1991.

It was due to a reported failure that IET personnel showed up on Monday, August 27 of that year at 11:30 a.m. The boiler was cold and depressurized. What the IET staff found was a leak through a crack transverse to the joint weld “between the home and the rear mirror, originating from the home plate, in the upper third of the joint,” the statement read. the expertise.

In addition, another 4 superficial cracks were observed, also transverse to the weld, of a smaller size and depth.

“It is worth mentioning that this type of failure is caused by the change at the structural level of the material subjected to thermal stresses (material fatigue)”.

It was concluded that the failure was due to fatigue due to thermal stress of the material, caused naturally by the conditions of use, such as expansion and contraction of materials and joints, as well as the operating time, 27 years.

RECOMMEND TO REPLACE IT

The opinion established that due to the age of the equipment, 27 years, it was necessary to carry out metallography, ultrasound studies with fault detection on all the welded units that make up the body and then, based on these, determine the remaining life of the materials. , the repair procedure based on and executed “in strict adherence to the Construction Code”, which implies the selection of materials, execution and corresponding tests to guarantee the integrity of the boiler.

After that, the maximum allowable working pressure should also be recalculated to establish the subsequent operating conditions.

Therefore, the opinion, dated September 26, 2018, recommended replacing it.

“Given that due to the characteristics of the failure, fatigue of substantive parts of the boiler (Fireplace and Rear Mirror) can be interpreted, which, when replaced, would also force the change of 100 percent of the tubes, which must be corroborated through tests exhaustive, a major repair would imply a reconstruction and as a consequence the reduction of the useful life, it is recommended to also take into consideration the option of replacing the equipment”.

The opinion also warned that in case of opting for a provisional repair of the Hogar-Mirror joint, and not knowing the magnitude of the structural damage of the materials, said alternative would imply that, for safety reasons, the equipment would only operate under controlled conditions, such as with low pressure and intermittently, for a limited time and continuous operation was not recommended.

The Broken Chair sought the position of the hospital and the Ministry of Health in this regard, but at the end of the edition there has been none.