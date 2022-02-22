Exatlón México: This would have been the strategy of the reds to eliminate Duggan

An intense Elimination Sunday was experienced at the Exatlón México All Stars, with the departure of Ximena Duggan from the competition, after falling in the duel against Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido, two red athletes who could well have done something so that the athlete from the blues were the ones to say goodbye to reality.

After being one of the most decisive in the fifth season of Exatlón México, this time Duggan was not seen with the same determination and potential as back then. Many assure that she was tired, personal issues or just did not get along with her classmates, with whom she had some friction.

In the end, the result was in favor of the reds, who even carried out a strategy so that Ana Lago could beat Ximena Duggan and remain in the competition.

What was the Reds’ strategy against Ximena Duggan?

When everything seemed to be honey on ojuelas, Ana Lago, halfway through the competition, reproached Black Panther and her companions for not feeling supported, which brought her to tears. This seemed to fracture the reds, which gave Ximena Duggan confidence, but in the end the team backed the gymnast.

Mati automatically gave Ave Fénix a life, who also had another containment net for the medal that Heber Gallegos had and that he could also use in favor of Ana Lago. Hepiud Pulido falsified at the fountain during the circuit because she had a hurt knee, but in the end it was Ana Lago herself who eliminated Ximena Duggan, leaving the Blues increasingly outnumbered with only five of them, for eight of the reds.

When on other occasions lives or medals are not given between teammates, the reds were ready to support their competitors, but more so Ana Lago, who demanded a lack of support from some of her teammates, although that will be seen this Monday. that division between Ave Fénix and Heber Gallegos, which leaves Heliud Pulido in the middle.