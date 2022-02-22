Exatlón México: This would have been the strategy of the reds to eliminate Duggan

An intense Elimination Sunday was experienced at the Exatlón México All Stars, with the departure of Ximena Duggan from the competition, after falling in the duel against Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido, two red athletes who could well have done something so that the athlete from the blues were the ones to say goodbye to reality.

After being one of the most decisive in the fifth season of Exatlón México, this time Duggan was not seen with the same determination and potential as back then. Many assure that she was tired, personal issues or just did not get along with her classmates, with whom she had some friction.

