Exatlón México: The discussion between Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido in the All Star

On Elimination Sunday, the athlete who had to leave the beaches of Exatlón México was Ximena Duggan, the drummer faced Ave Fénix who, against all odds, emerged victorious in the Game for Permanence.

But before her Gymnast victory, she had a fight with Black Panther, that’s how it was the discussion between Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido in the All Star. During the Elimination Duel, the Veracruz native first faced Thunder, but there was something that bothered Ave Fénix.

The exathlon Mexico finally saw the Blues win the Fortress, after two weeks in the Cabaña, those commanded by Javi Martínez spent the night at Casa con Lujos. In fact, many viewers and All Star fans are already complaining about the unsportsmanlike attitude of Aristeo Cázares.

How was the fight between Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido?

The fight between Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido It happened last Elimination Sunday when Ave Fénix, Black Panther and Heber went to the Game for Permanence, in that same circuit was Ximena Duggan, who was eliminated from the All Star.

This Elimination Duel was different, Antonio Rosique put the three Red members to compete against each other first, the first two athletes who gathered 5 units were saved and the third would be measured against Duggy.

Heber and Black Panther were able to collect their 5 points after prevailing over against Anne Lakewho later would have a strong fight with Heliud PolishedThe reason for this lawsuit was when the gymnast approached Black Panther and told him that she felt excluded, since she only saw him and Heber talk.

Ana Lago suspected Heliud and Heber because at the time of the break before the race, both athletes only talked to each other, an act that led the gymnast to think that her two red teammates were planning some strategy so that she would run against Duggy in a race of 5 lives.

In the end Anne Lake eliminated Duggan and in Monday’s chapter in the Exathlon Mexico All Star, Heliud Polished He looked for Ana Lago in the Fortress and explained the situation to her.

“I wanted to talk to you, regarding last night I just want to tell you that both you and Heber are my best friends and that at no time did we plot anything against you; If you thought we were plotting against you, something that is valid, it was not so.” she clarified Pulido to Ana aLago.

Koke vs. Aristeo

On the other hand, Aristeo and Koke already have a direct fight, in Monday’s chapter they once again said a series of back and forth due to Aguileón’s unsportsmanlike attitude. In fact, Javi is also surprised by this behavior on the part of the eldest of the Cázares, since in past seasons it was not like that.

