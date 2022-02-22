Exatlón México: The discussion between Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido in the All Star

On Elimination Sunday, the athlete who had to leave the beaches of Exatlón México was Ximena Duggan, the drummer faced Ave Fénix who, against all odds, emerged victorious in the Game for Permanence.

But before her Gymnast victory, she had a fight with Black Panther, that’s how it was the discussion between Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido in the All Star. During the Elimination Duel, the Veracruz native first faced Thunder, but there was something that bothered Ave Fénix.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker