Everything you don’t know about Aubameyang

At the end of the interview granted to Mundo Deportivo at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despí, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang He also had time to answer a test that reveals him in a more personal way without forgetting some sporting aspect, reiterating his devotion to Ronaldo Nazarioformer forward of Barca, Real Madrid in addition to Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven, Inter de Milan, Milan and Corinthians.

your favorite dish

Cantonese rice

A place to go on vacation

Laval, my home, in France

It’s from many tattoos, do they all have a special meaning?

Yes, in one I wear my logo, in another, for example, I go out with my children walking on the beach

Music you would like to share in the locker room

reggaeton and rap

Passion outside of football

The cars, I have four or five. Lamborghinis and Ferraris. I have three here

preferred social network

Instagram

A favorite movie or series

Inception

Favorite actor or actress

Will Smith

your childhood idol

Ronaldo Nazario

The toughest rival he has ever faced

Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa centre-back

The stadium that has surprised you the most

The Camp Nou

Aubameyang, with the laces untied during the interview with Mundo Deportivo Manel Montilla (MD)

Aubameyang, posing for Mundo Deportivo Manel Montilla (MD)

