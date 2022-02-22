Everything you don’t know about Aubameyang
At the end of the interview granted to Mundo Deportivo at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despí, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang He also had time to answer a test that reveals him in a more personal way without forgetting some sporting aspect, reiterating his devotion to Ronaldo Nazarioformer forward of Barca, Real Madrid in addition to Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven, Inter de Milan, Milan and Corinthians.
your favorite dish
Cantonese rice
A place to go on vacation
Laval, my home, in France
It’s from many tattoos, do they all have a special meaning?
Yes, in one I wear my logo, in another, for example, I go out with my children walking on the beach
Music you would like to share in the locker room
reggaeton and rap
Passion outside of football
The cars, I have four or five. Lamborghinis and Ferraris. I have three here
preferred social network
A favorite movie or series
Inception
Favorite actor or actress
Will Smith
your childhood idol
Ronaldo Nazario
The toughest rival he has ever faced
Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa centre-back
The stadium that has surprised you the most
The Camp Nou
