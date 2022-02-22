Eva Longoria visits Guadalajara for her new program

The actress and producer Eva Longoria is in Guadalajara, discovering the gastronomic side of Jalisco, such as the tejuino and the drowned cake, for the new program she is preparing, called Looking for Mexico.

Guadalajara, of course, is a must stop in the country for the production of CNN +, a series where the 46-year-old actress will explore the people and culture of Mexico in six episodes that could tentatively premiere during the spring of this year. The creators of the program Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy they are the same ones behind this kind of spinoff with Eva Longoria, Looking for Mexico.

According to sources close to the production, Longoria arrived yesterday in the land of tequila and mariachi. Today, his tour has passed between places of traditional drinks and food, such as the well-known “Tejuino Don Marcelino”, located in the Bicentennial Market, also known as Capilla de Jesús, recognized for its lemon ice cream.

The star arrived at the place around 10:30 am, surrounded by a sumptuous production and security, although there were fans who managed to identify her and approach the place to ask for a selfie. Longoria only spent about 15 minutes with the founder of the brand of this traditional drink, Mr. Manuel Ornelas, who started the brand 66 years ago and told him several secrets about his entrepreneurship.

Likewise, the “El Príncipe” drowned cakes, one of the most traditional in the city, located in the heart of the Pearl of the West, was another of their destinations. A couple of visits to PalReal and Yunaites, as well as Menjurjes Pueblerinos, by chef Fabián Delgado. Longoria is expected to go to other municipalities in the state tomorrow.

American actress of Mexican descent, protagonist of the series Desperate Housewivesis very close to Mexican culture since she is also married to Pepe Bastón, who for many years was an executive of Televisa, under the command of Emilio Azcárraga Jean.