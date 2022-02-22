Enjoy the best Sylvester Stallone movies on the platform

Rocky Balboa

Retired Rocky’s plan to return to the ring for a few minor bouts ends in a fight against the heavyweight champion of the world. Sylvester Stallone gives one of his best performances in this shocking movie that will keep you glued to the screen.

Impossible escape

Ray Breslin, an expert in prison security, faces his greatest challenge: escaping from the prison of his own design. In prison he will meet the enigmatic Church, a man who has earned the respect of all prisoners. Sylvester Stallone is shown in another facet different from those mentioned above in the ring, but he also shines with his masterful performance.

Creed: Champion’s Heart

Netflix made one of its best investments by listing this movie on the platform. It tells the story of former heavyweight world champion Rocky Balboa, who serves as the trainer and mentor of Adonis Johnson, the son of his late friend and former rival Apollo Creed. Another unmissable Netflix story.

The Expendables 2

Mercenary leader Barney Ross, Lee Christmas, and the rest of the team meet with Mr. Church, who hires them for a seemingly menial job. But things go horribly wrong, forcing the mercenaries to seek revenge for the death of a comrade. With the odds stacked against them, Barney and his team face a wave of destruction from opposing forces, only to find themselves faced with an unexpected threat: six pounds of weapons-grade plutonium. You can get this movie available on Netflix.