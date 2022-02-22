Elvis Presley: Austin Butler said Priscilla Presley ‘blew my mind’ when they met

Actor Austin Butler spent the better part of two years filming the Baz Luhrman movie. Elvis biographical film that embodies the personality of the King of Rock and Roll. He studied Presley’s actions, learned his mannerisms and worked with a vocal coach to deliver up close a performance that fans of the King of Rock and Roll would consider a tribute to Elvis Presley. However, there was one person Butler spoke to whose opinion seemed to matter above all others. Presley’s wife, Priscilla, gave her blessing as the actor took on the daunting task of playing her late husband on the big screen.

Priscilla’s support gave Butler, 30, the validation he needed to deliver what some Presley fans have called the performance of a lifetime.

Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler | Dave J. Hogan/Valerie Macon/Getty Images

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Said Austin Butler Had the Qualities for the Role

Luhrmann said he had specific wishes for the actor who would lead his biopic about one of the music industry’s biggest names.

“I knew I couldn’t do this movie if the casting wasn’t right. We painstakingly searched for an actor with the ability to evoke the unique natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star. Also capturing the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann said in a statement to Deadline.

Luhrmann concluded: “I had heard of Austin Butler for his breakout role opposite Denzel Washington in the ice man is coming on Broadway.”

“Through a journey of extensive screen tests, music, and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Austin Butler met Priscilla Presley and said she ‘took his breath away’

In a YouTube interview with Nelson George, Luhrman and Butler talked about a time they visited Memphis, TN, when they met Presley’s only wife.

“We were in Nashville. I say to Austin, ‘do you want to drive to Memphis?’ Along the way, I get a phone call and we head to Graceland,” Luhrmann shared.

“Priscilla was at Graceland. Do you think she would like to meet Austin?

Butler then took over the story.

The actor said, “I go in and am waiting in the living room. Eventually, she walks in. She is so ethereal.”

“It took my breath away,” Butler continued.

Priscilla Presley gave Austin Butler ‘a lot of support’ to play her beloved Elvis

Priscilla and Elvis Presley | Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Butler shared that the moment he met Priscilla was “profound.”

“She looked me in the eye. Something so deep about looking into her eyes meant a lot to Elvis. She gives me the creeps right now. She said, ‘you have a lot of support,’” she shared.

“She hugged me, and it was so big for me to receive that blessing,” Butler shared.

Elvis will explore “the life and music of Elvis Presley. This is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker,” a press release said.

He later continued: “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker. It spans more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom. This film is set against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America.”

