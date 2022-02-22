Elvis Presley: Austin Butler said Priscilla Presley ‘blew my mind’ when they met

Actor Austin Butler spent the better part of two years filming the Baz Luhrman movie. Elvis biographical film that embodies the personality of the King of Rock and Roll. He studied Presley’s actions, learned his mannerisms and worked with a vocal coach to deliver up close a performance that fans of the King of Rock and Roll would consider a tribute to Elvis Presley. However, there was one person Butler spoke to whose opinion seemed to matter above all others. Presley’s wife, Priscilla, gave her blessing as the actor took on the daunting task of playing her late husband on the big screen.

Priscilla’s support gave Butler, 30, the validation he needed to deliver what some Presley fans have called the performance of a lifetime.

