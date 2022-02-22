Elon Musk’s Newest Boo, Actress Natasha Bassett, Is Several Decades Younger Than Him

ads

The news that Elon Musk and Grimes’ three-year love affair had officially come to an end shocked the internet in late 2021. Elon said at the time that the two were “semi-estranged,” which made it seem like there was no bad blood between them at all. By all accounts, the duo is actively raising their son and things are going well.

Many other famous couples are successfully navigating the art of co-parenting, like Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr, and it’s obvious that Elon and Grimes are putting their child’s happiness first. However, now it seems that Elon has completely moved away from Grimes and has a new boo. Here’s a look at Elon’s dating history, as well as what we know about her most recent romance.

Source: Getty ImagesLet’s take a look at Elon Musk’s dating history.

Elon and Grimes met after bonding on social media over their shared interest in a nerdy AI joke. From there, the rest was history, as she supported her dreams of scientific exploration and he supported her dreams of success in the music industry. They made their official red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, opening the door to many questions about their mysterious romance.

Source: Getty Images Who did Elon Musk date before Grimes?

Elon Musk married Justine Musk, his first wife, in 2000. After the devastating loss of their firstborn in 2002, they had twins named Griffin and Xavier in 2004 and triplets named Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006. By 2008, Justine and Elon got divorced.

Elon then married an actress named Talulah Riley in 2010, but divorced her in 2014. Interestingly, they got back together to give their marriage a second chance, and then divorced for the second time in 2016. At the end of 2016, Elon started dating Amber Heard. . However, they couldn’t make it last due to their busy schedules.

Source: Getty Images Who is Elon Musk dating now? He looks like he has a new boo.

It appears that Elon has completely moved on from Grimes in 2022 and is actually dating a woman several decades his junior. In fact, the Tesla and SpaceX guru has recently been linked to actress Natasha Bassett, who is starring in the upcoming “Elvis” biopic, according to Hollywood Life.

Source: Getty Images

According to a source from the publication, Elon and the 29-year-old Australian actress “have only been dating a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much in love and have been spending a great deal of time together.”

Natasha will star in Elvis as Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, according to IMDb. She has also starred in movies like Mental, Katie Says Goodbye and The Last Goodbye.

ads