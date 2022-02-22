Elon Musk debuts a couple; meet Natasha Bassett, an Australian actress 23 years younger than the tycoon

Elon Musk is world-renowned for being an entrepreneur, businessman and founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, as well as the richest man in the world, according to “Forbes” magazine, with a fortune valued at 233 thousand 600 million dollars. In addition to being an extremely busy character, the millionaire has not put love aside and proof of this is his most recent relationship.

It seems that the 50-year-old businessman decided to redo his relationship after his recent breakup with the singer Grimes, and for this he decided to give himself the opportunity with a young and very pretty actress 23 years younger than him, with whom he was recently seen after descending from his private jet in which both were transported.

Is about Natasha Bassettan Australian actress originally from Sydney who moved to New York in 2019 with the aim of growing as an actress and consolidating her career. trajectoryaccording to the portal “HollywoodLife”. bassett She was already recognized as a great actress in her native country, whose career began by participating in the play “Romeo and Juliet” at the Australian Theater for Young People.

Natasha Bassett, a renowned actress in Australia

Already established as a great actress in Australiawhere he rubbed shoulders with movie celebrities such as George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson (with whom he coincided in “Ave, César!”), Natasha Bassett decided to take the next step to grow more professionally and further push his careerso he took the first flight to New York where he settled almost 4 years ago.

already installed in United States She began working on different projects, although the one that catapulted her to fame was her role as the “princess of pop” Britney Spears in the biographical film Britney Ever After, which it is worth remembering, was released without the approval of the star American.

Among those recent projects in which Natasha Bassett has participated, highlights her interpretation of Dixie Locke, the first girlfriend of Elvis Presley, in the next bioseries of the king of pop; which will hit theaters next June and where we will see her share scenes with Tom Hanks.

According to the information that a source for “Hollywood Life” released, Natasha and Elon They have been dating for a short time as a couple, however, everything seems to indicate that they are taking things seriously with their new relationship. “They’ve only been dating a couple of months, but they’re already in a monogamous relationship. They are very in love each other and have spent a great deal of time together,” the source reported.

KEEP READING:

Does NASA attack SpaceX? He does not want Musk’s company to deploy more satellites for Starlink

Elon Musk is ready to implant microchips in human brains

How much can an influencer earn? Lina Cáceres reveals this and more