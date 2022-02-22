Elden Ring details the time at which it can be downloaded and played in each territory

With just a few days to go before its launch, FromSoftware have detailed what time Elden Ring can be downloaded and played in each territory and platform. As usual, on Xbox you can download it nowas long as it is a digital copy of the game, while on PC and PlayStation consoles, this option will be available during the previous 48 hoursat the launch of the game.

As for the time that Elden Ring will begin to be played, things vary between platforms and territories, so those responsible for the game have shared a useful map with the schedules for each zone. In Spain, players of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and PC will be able to access the game from midnight Thursday to FridayFebruary 25.

If you are interested in knowing the schedule of other territoriesyou can check the map below:

Elden Ring will officially go on sale on February 25 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Its about new RPG from the creators of Dark Souls which is called to be the evolution of the traditional formula of the series taken to a new fantasy universe that bets on the open world and new accessibility options. Check out the latest trailer for Elden Ring for all the details on its universe, gameplay, classes, and more.