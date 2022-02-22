Eiza González dazzles with a new cover for InStyle

Mexican actress Eiza González will appear in “Ambulance: Plan de Huida”, to be released in 2022 / Photo: AFP

The Mexican Eiza Gonzalez He continues to triumph and dazzled his fans again with an image of his back showing off an elegant pink dress with blue jewelry. The actress announced that the image published in Instagram will be part of the March issue of the magazine InStyle.

Eiza Gonzalez rose to fame in Mexico when he appeared in the soap opera Lola, once upon a time. As a result of that role, the interpreter ventured into the industry of Hollywood up to appearing in movies like BabyDriver (2017), Godzilla vs Kong (2021) and Bloodshot (2020).

The artist born in Mexico City is one of the rising Latin American stars, having already appeared on the cover of other internationally renowned magazines such as fashion Mexico, where he promoted his next film, Ambulance: Escape Plan (2022).

In addition to being an actress, Eiza Gonzalez Reyna it is also modelwhich earned him the opportunity to pose not only for a cover of fashionbut for four, highlighting the one in which she wore a wardrobe inspired by “La Doña”, Maria Felix.

The rise of Eiza González in the United States

On April 8, the new film Ambulance will be released in the United States, Michael Bay’s return to the big screen, starring world-class stars such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, accompanied by the Mexican actress.

Eiza González has 7.4 million followers on Instagram, which makes her one of the most relevant Hispanic figures of the moment. Her most recent post, in which she showed off the photo from behind her, had more than 143 thousand reactions in less than 20 hours.

The filmography of the Mexican who is breaking it in Hollywood

The trajectory of the Mexican has grown exponentially in four years, which has led her to participate with filmmakers such as Edgar Wright and Robert Rodriguezin addition to screen sharing with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Rosamund Pike and Vin Diesel.

BabyDriver 2017

2017 Bloodshot 2020

2020 I care a lot 2020

2020 Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw 2019

2019 Godzilla vs Kong 2020

2020 Battle Angel 2019

2019 Paradise Hills2019

Eiza Gonzalez she is the daughter of the famous representative glenda reyna; however, the actress herself made her own career, taking the risk of emigrating to United States and conquer the catwalks, as well as the screens, thanks to his talent.