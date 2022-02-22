Eduardo González Palmer, legend of America, died at the age of 87

This Monday the death was announced at the age of 87 Edward Gonzalez Palmericonic goal scorer America in the 1950s.

We mourn the sensitive passing of Edward Gonzalez Palmer, fifth top scorer in America, two-time Cup champion and Champion of Champions. Scoring Champion in 1958-59. We express our condolences to their loved ones and family, ”said the azulcrema team on their social networks.

Gonzalez Palmer was born on August 23, 1934 in Marawatt, Michoacanaccording to the official website of the azulcrema team.

Palmer was chosen to join the lower forces of Club América when he was studying at the Fray Juan de Zumárraga School.

In the youth team he stood out for his skills as a striker. He made his debut in the 1951-52 League championship.

With the first team, he established himself as a starting centre-forward, leading the club’s offense in seven of the 11 campaigns he played. In total, he scored 102 goals with the capital team.

One of the most important moments in his career was in the final of the 1953-54 Mexico Cup between América and Chivas. The game went into overtime and eventually to penalties. Due to the expulsion of the azulcrema goalkeeper, Eduardo González Palmer improvised as a goalkeeper and stopped one of Jasso’s shots, which gave the Águilas the title.

González Palmer left the team at the end of the 1961-62 campaign to play one more tournament with atlantean.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital