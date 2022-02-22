Edson Álvarez in the sights of Crystal Palace

After three seasons shining with the Ajaxthe Mexican defender, Edson Alvarez I would be looking to be signed by him Crystal Palace of the Premier League.

According to information from the Daily Mail of England, Edson Alvarez has drawn the attention of Crystal Palace and the London club would be willing to pay 20 million euros for the Mexican.

Edson Alvarez arrived in July 2019 at Ajax, where he won the starting position and today he is one of the most important players on the team.

The name of Edson Álvarez had already been put in the Premier League

A few months ago, Edson Alvarez was related to Man Utdbecause when they were looking for a technician and they put the name of the strategist of the Ajax, Erik ten Haag one of his reinforcements that the coach was asking for was the Mexican defender.

With the possible arrival of Alvarez to England, the Crystal Palace He would be willing to release several players from his current squad, in order to have money to sign the Mexican.

Edson numbers with Ajax

Edson Alvarez He has played 89 games for Ajax, has scored six goals and provided three assists.

Likewise, he was proclaimed champion in the 2021 league and also won the Dutch Cup, showing that he is one of the important starters in the team’s lineup. Ajax.

Edson has a contract with Ajax until 2024, for which he would be asking for 20 million euros from Crystal Palace in case he wants to take over the services of the Mexican defender.