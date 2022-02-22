DWAYNE JOHNSON; AND ITS POWER OF SEDUCTION

The 49-year-old actor played football but was injured and was a professional wrestler before making it big as the big-screen badass performer in Hollywood.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has returned to the screen with “Silver Cruise”, a Disney adventure that only in the first weekend of its premiere in the United States grossed 90 million dollars, between the box office and the sales of its viewing in the platform of the Mickey Mouse house.

What repositions “The Rock” as the actor who has earned the most, for the second consecutive year, according to the Forbes list, which indicates that Johnson has achieved 87.5 million dollars in 2020, adding to his cache as an actor the benefits obtained from the Netflix platform and by the clothing firm that it leads: Under Armour, Project Rock.

Johnson remains on the crest of Hollywood popularity and claims to have a secret: “I am here with a lot of hard work and a lot of faith,” the actor told Efe in 2018.

Johnson’s path began in Hayward, California, where he was born on May 2, 1972, the fruit of the marriage between Ata Fitisemanu Maivia, his mother, of Samoan origin, and Rocky Johnson, an African-Canadian professional wrestler. During his childhood, the family moved house several times.

From Hawaii to Tennessee

One day, when he was 14, he came home to find an eviction notice pinned to his door. At that time, she lived in Hawaii with her mother, while her father traveled to fight in different rings on the circuit. “We lived in a studio that was $120 a week,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. “She started crying and breaking down. Where were we going to live? What were we going to do?” she added.

By then, Dwayne had already gotten into some trouble, like fights and robberies in some stores in the Waikiki neighborhood.

After leaving the Pacific island behind, they settled in Nashville, the state capital of Tennessee, and began training. “The successful men he had known were men who built their bodies,” he told the outlet.

In high school he began playing football and, at 18, received a scholarship to continue his sports career at the University of Miami, but was injured.

Already far from the oval ball, Johnson headed towards the fight, following in the footsteps of his father and his maternal grandfather, where he achieved success.

Today, among his titles are “The Game Plan”, from 2007; “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”, from 2012; “GI Joe: Retaliation”, from 2013; “Pain & Gain”, from the same year, and from the fifth to the eighth installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga.

On a personal note, Johnson has been married to singer, songwriter, and music producer Lauren Hashian since 2019.