Duggan is eliminated by Ana and says goodbye.

Exathlon: All Star It continues to surprise us with the high level that the athletes have shown in the most famous reality show on Mexican television.

The athletes of the blue team had a great week where they managed to win three Duels for Survival, while the red members only had one victory; however, in the end, that was of little use after Duggan’s elimination.

Everything seems to indicate that the fight of egos that exists within the red team has caused a strong lack of concentration among the athletes, who have not given their best version and that has been seen in the recent results they have achieved.

The last Duel for Survival

This Sunday we managed to see how the blues achieved their third victory in the Duel for Survival, which ensured that only one of its members went to the great exam of

Exathlon: All Star

.

Koke, Doris and Evelyn were the athletes who shone the most in the confrontation, because the competition went as far as the three-point duel, where the blues managed to win easily.

Those sentenced to the Elimination Duel

As stated in the rules of exathlonthe lowest performers from each team came out to defend their place in the competition.

Those who delivered the fewest points on the red side were: Heber Gallegos, Heliud Pulido and Ana Lago. While, on the part of the blues, it was only Ximena Duggan to defend their place in Exathlon.

The music ended in Exatlón

To ensure a crossed duel, the three red athletes came out first, the first two to add three points would be saved.

Heber and Heliud Pulido were saved, while Ana Lago had to face Ximena Duggan for his place in Exathlon Mexico.

Mati used her gold shirt to give Ana Lago an extra life, but in the end it was not necessary, since the Mexican gymnast had a great performance by managing to end the dream of Duggan.