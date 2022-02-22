Drew Barrymore falls in love with her beauty by posing without makeup or filters at 47

Drew Barrymore has left his more than 15 million Instagram speechless when sharing a natural photograph without filters to celebrate his 47th birthday.

In the image, the actress is seen smiling in front of the camera with her hair loose, not fixed and without a drop of makeup. “2 22 22 this is 47!” she captioned the post.

the publication registers more than 158 thousand reactions and dozens of comments in which thousands of followers praised her for her beauty and how radiant your skin looks despite the passing of the years.

Drew Barrymore celebrates 47 years

Photo: Instagram @drewbarrymore

Among the comments you can read the message posted by her friend, also actress Reese Witherspoon: “Happy birthday, magical creature! I love you!”Naomi Watts, Padma Lakshmi, Ross Mathews

At the moment Drew Barrymore has become the queen of television, with “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where he interviews colleagues and other celebrities of the artistic world.

drew Barrymore

Photo: Instagram @thedrewbarrymoreshow

Also in the coming months as part of the 40th anniversary of the film ET, drew Barrymore He revealed a few days ago to People magazine that he is preparing a special celebration with his daughters, Frankie, seven years old, and Olive, nine.