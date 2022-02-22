Drake Maverick re-signs for WWE



Drake Maverick has returned to WWE. This has been confirmed by journalists Mike Johnson from PW Insider and Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select. According to both outlets, Drake Maverick has been working at WWE for the past few weeks as part of the creative team.

“Former WWE talent Drake Maverick is back with World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed,” Mike Johnson wrote. “Maverick, whose real name is James Curtin, is now working behind the scenes for the Raw creative team. We’re told Curtin started 3-4 weeks ago.”

“PWInsider reported Monday night that former Rockstar Spud, Drake Maverick has been in WWE during the last few weeks working for the WWE Raw creative team. Fightful Select has since confirmed this news,” Sean Ross Sapp wrote.

Following a successful run in Impact Wrestling, Drake Maverick was signed by WWE to the 205 Live brand in 2017, appearing as the General Manager. During his career on the main roster, he held the WWE 24/7 Championship and had a storyline with his wife Renee Michelle. In 2020 he was fired from him and posted an emotional promo on social media that prompted his return to WWE after social pressure. He was laid off again in November 2021 as part of the company’s budget cuts.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.