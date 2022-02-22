Does Hugh Jackman Appear as Wolverine in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

After Patrick Stewart appeared in the trailer for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as leader of the X-Men, now Wolverine’s character is expected to be in the movie… With Hugh Jackman playing him?

as leader of the X-Men, now With Hugh Jackman playing him? 50 foods rich in protein to gain muscle.

How much exercise you have to do according to your age.

When Marvel Studios presented the latest trailer for the sorcerer sequel ‘Doctor Strange 2’ aka ‘Into the Multiverse of Madness’ during the Super Bowl, viewers noticed a key detail: the appearance of the voice of Patrick Stewart, who has played Charles Xavier (also known as Professor X) in the films of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men for two decades… Is that close to a Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman to the big screen?

With the inclusion of Fox’s X-Men in the MCU seemingly confirmed – after that Quicksilver miscue in 2021’s WandaVision – fans are speculating as to what other mutant characters could appear in the Multiverse of Madness, which will follow Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) through infinite realities. One of the most popular options is the fourth-wall-breaking mercenary, Deadpool. (Ryan Reynolds), who we already know will appear in the MCU at some point.

However, there is one character who has been heavily rumored to return to screens since the X-Men rights reverted to Marvel: Wolverine.

A new video on The Marvelous Wave channel breaks down the new rumor that Wolverine (often known simply as Logan) will make his MCU debut in this film. While Stewart reprises the role of Xavier, or some multiverse variant, Wolverine doesn’t appear to be played by Hugh Jackman. While several of the X-Men were reformed when the franchise underwent a soft reboot in 2011’s First Class, Jackman is the only actor to play a live-action Logan thus far.

Actors who have been linked to the role include former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, current DC Superman Henry Cavill, and Kingsman and Rocketman actor Taron Egerton, who has also fueled speculation. with his recent physical transformation.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Philip Ellis

Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the United Kingdom covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io