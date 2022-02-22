Does Batman die in The Flash? Ben Affleck returns to the character, perhaps for the last time

One of the Batman most controversial, at the level of Robert Pattinson, has been that of Ben Affleck, because when it was announced that the actor would give life to the hero of DC instead of Christian Bale, the fans were not very happy. However, now the news of his possible death has confused the followers of the DCEU. Will it be true?

After the events of Justice League, Ben Affleck he will use the suit of the knight of the night again; However, despite the fact that the most optimistic fans already expect the actor to star in new projects for the DCEU and even series for HBO Max, the truth is that the actor assured that he did not want to continue in the project.

Batman’s death

Rumors of the character’s death were born from the publication of the insider My Time To Shine, who assures that Affleck’s Batman will lose his life within the events that occurred in the next Flash tape, which would mark Ben Affleck’s final goodbye to the DC extended universe.

To Heroic Hollywood’s question: What do you think is going to happen to Ben Affleck’s Batman in ‘The Flash’ movie, that would cause Michael Keaton’s Batman to replace him as the DCEU’s new Batman? The famous insider responded, on his Twitter account, with a dry but firm: He dies (He will die).

However, there are those who claim that the death of Affleck’s Batman would put too much attention on it, which would take the shine off both the protagonist, Ezra Miller, and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, who will also appear in the film addressing the issue of multiverse in DC.

Along with the supposed death of Batman, the insider also revealed some important data that comes with the reboot of the DCEU with ‘The Flash’.

Emilia Harcourt will be in #BlackAdam.

Henry Cavill shot new scenes for #TheFlash as Superman, they also used old scenes.

The entire Justice League, minus Cyborg, will appear in The Flash. Martian Manhunter will replace Cyborg in the lineup.

Michael Keaton will be in #Aquaman #AndTheLostKingdom.

Michael Keaton will also be in #Batgirl, as will Robin and Black Canary. The Batgirl movie will lead into the Black Canary movie.

#GreenArrow will make her debut in #BlackCanary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead would also return as #Huntress.

Gal Gadot will return as #WonderWoman in #Shazam #FuryOfTheGods

The post credits scene would be with the #GreenLantern from “John Stewart”.

‘The Flash’ will hit theaters on November 4, 2022, and since none of this has been confirmed so far, we have to settle for rumors. Will this film starring Ezra Miller really be the end of Affleck’s Batman? What do you think?

