Doc Strange 2 | Will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has given a lot to talk about recently and of course it is the first movie that Marvel Studios will release this year and after the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Homefans are eager to meet new ribbon details.

Lately there has been a lot of rumors about the appearance of various UCM characters such as the case of Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds and Professor X by Patrick Stewart. Although the actors have denied their participation in Doctor Strange 2, it is possible that this is information that the study has very well guarded and does not want to reveal.

That’s not all, because the rumor has recently come to light that another Marvel character would appear in the production. It is nothing more and nothing less than Wolverines, which starred Hugh Jackman. In fact, the founder of IlluminerdiJoe Decelmeier confirmed this information.

Will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Through his Twitter account, Decelmeier stated that Wolverine will be included in the moviehowever, the role “definitely not played by Hugh Jackman”.

Although this leak may excite fans, the rumors that do not come out of Kevin Feige’s mouth should be taken with caution as they may not come to fruition.