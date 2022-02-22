Discover the movement inspired by TikTok « HD Gamers

Fortnite it keeps refreshing its move list with each update. In this opportunity, he returns to bring to the always attractive Pull Up.

A dance inspired by the always creative users of TikTokreturn to the store epic games battle royale and we tell you all about it.

Fortnite Pull Up: The Return of a Big Dance

As we discussed earlier, the emote or pull up dance It is a series of very characteristic movements that will make the hundreds of players vibrate each game.

Inspired by various genres of music, the new addition to the store of Fortnite is now available for download. The only thing we need to do is the following:

enter the game

Go to the store

Find the section of dances

In the highlights section we will find the pull-up .

. We pay its price and we will already have it in our list of dances or we can equip it directly in the purchase.

Fortnite Season 6: Primitive Weapons? dinosaurs? What is happening?

Price of the new Fortnite move

Notably, the rhythm that made its debut last year, in the fifth season of the second chapter to be more specific, have a 500 V-Bucks worth.

Same as him get gone that appeared a couple of days ago, the Fortnite pull-up came to keep moving every player on the island in style. One that we still don’t know how long it will be available for, so we only have to go buy them to have some really unique and impressive steps.