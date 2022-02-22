Disable Bixby forever on your Samsung mobile

If you have a Samsung mobile from recent years, you know that Bixby is always there waiting. Press the lock/on/off button for a second will cause it to wake up and start with the initial setup. Today we tell you how disable bixby on any samsung mobile in the simplest way. The best is that you will not need extra apps or complicated processes: with a couple of clicks in the right places you will be able to get rid of this wizard forever.

Goodbye Bixby! Get rid of Samsung assistant in 1 minute

Bixby was Samsung’s attempt to battle with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. It has been running on Samsung devices for a few years with rather mediocre success. It is rare to find someone in the West who uses it in their daily lives.

Samsung does not force you to use it and does not remind you every day to do so, but it does include a direct access which is not entirely useful if you don’t use the wizard. Bixby is set to wake up when you long press the on/off/lock button.

Today we are going to teach you how to remove that shortcut so that Bixby does not appear when you hold down the button. What will appear is the shutdown menu, probably what most users who use a samsung mobile.

Swipe the notification bar Swipe down again to display the shortcut menu Click on the power off icon Click on ‘Side key settings‘ Under ‘Hold down’ select ‘menu off‘

After doing so, when you press the side button for 1 second, the shutdown menu will open and Bixby will not bother you again. This is the only integration that Bixby has with the shortcuts of the samsung phonesso you will not hear from the assistant again unless you want to.

You only need 30 seconds to remove Bixby forever on your Samsung mobile.