At the end of this week, one of the most anticipated games for this year 2022 will hit the market. Elden Ring, the new game developed by From Software, will finally be available this Friday, after some other delay to get the title had the best possible finish.

However, in recent hours there has been some controversy regarding the title. In the Resetera forums, a user assured that Bandai Namco had blocked Digital Foundry from making their classic videos talking about the Elden Ring performance. However, after the debate that arose, the media has ruled on this alleged blockade.

It’s worth pointing out that day one patches often arrive before launch and we’re aiming to get the content out as soon as possible – but the reality of video production is that it takes time. — Digital Foundry (@digitalfoundry) February 21, 2022

Digital Foundry Addresses Elden Ring’s Controversial Performance Block

Although there has been talk of blocking by Bandai, the truth is that Digital Foundry has clarified through its official twitter account that there is a logical reason behind this controversy. The media has assured that the reports that have appeared on the network in recent hours were not strictly true.

According to Digital Foundry, Bandai Namco has only asked them to make your classic video talking about the performance of Elden Ring since the day one patch was availablesince it will be the real way in which the players will be able to play the title, something reasonable for the medium.

Finally, Digital Foundry assures that as soon as the day one patch is available, they will proceed to make the video talking about the performance of Elden Ring, so that users know what they can expect from the latest From Software title.