Did Guillermo Ochoa attack his teammates?

William Ochoa had to go out and face him bad step of the Eagles of America in the Closing Tournament 2022. The Mexican goalkeeper accepted that no player on the current squad is in the best version of him, but with whom he made more emphasis was with the reinforcements that arrived for this contest.

Some may see it as a complaint, criticism or a stone, but the reality is that Paco Memo tried to be as sensible as possible at a time when a lot of self-criticism is needed to get ahead, hence the request made for the new signings.

“The team has to return to the bases that gave us results, that the new ones adapt and understand the team they are in and the demands that this club has. Each one improve individuallyl”, declared Ochoa upon leaving the Azteca Stadium after America’s defeat against Pachuca, on Matchday 6 of Liga MX 2022.

Of the five incorporations that the Coapa team had for this semester Diego Valdes, Jorge Mere, Juan Ferney Otero and Alexander Zendejas are the ones that have had the most participation, while Jonathan Dos Santos he still seems to be struggling to find his physical best. Among all those mentioned they add just two goals and one assist until the sixth date, which makes clear the lack of depth of the squad and how little they have yielded so far.

In addition, one cannot speak of a defensive improvement either, since the team is, together with Santos, the two most scored so far, with 13 goals against. With these statistics, America gets into Ciudad Universitaria this Saturday, February 26, with the aim of taking flight or saying goodbye to the cycle of Santiago Solari.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!