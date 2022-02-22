Denzel Washington broke his own record for Oscar nominations

The edition of the Oscar Awards 2022 if it marked milestones in the film industry. Regarding the nominations announced yesterday, he highlights Denzel Washington who broke his own record for nominations in the famous awards.

At 67, the actor received his tenth recognition the Academy Award for his role in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

A race to be highlighted

Washington is one of the few actors who can boast his award-winning career, compared to the films he has starred in throughout his career. 40 years of acting. Whether as a policeman, villain, coach, father or revolutionary, he is one of the most famous references in cinema.

With his new Oscar nomination, he makes history again by being the most recognized with the award. Even without this year’s announcement, he was already enshrined as the most nominated black actor in the history.

About the statuette, this would be the third time he wins it in 20 years, after having received it for the first time in “Glory” for Best Supporting Actor in 1990, and the second for his role as Best Actor in “Training day” in 2002.

With his record, he has received two nominations for supporting actorwith his first recognition in 1988 with “Cry Freedom”, and now seven nominations as leading actor.

The Incredible Legacy of Denzel Washington

Among his most notable roles are “Malcom X” (1993), “The Hurricane” (2000), “The Flight” (2013) and “Roman J. Israel, Esq” (2018).

In 2017, he earned a double nomination for his leading role in “fences”a film directed by Washington and that was among the candidates for Best Picture that year.

Thus, the actor’s career is admirable, after becoming the second black man to win the Academy Award in 2002, after Sidney Poitier in 1964.

In the meantime, meryl streep She continues to be the actress with the most Oscar nominations of all time, with 21 awards and 3 statuettes.

Congratulations to Denzel Washington on his new record!