David Chang, the wrath of the repentant abuser

It was August 2019 and we arrived melted at the apartment we had rented in Manhattan, on Wall Street, next to the river and a few meters from the Stock Exchange, like tycoons that we were with empty pockets.

I knew that on the ground floor of the building, David Chang, known as Dave, the most famous chef in New York and in worldwide expansion thanks to series like ‘Ugly Delicious’ and ‘The mind of a chef’, had opened fukua fast food space specializing in fried chicken.

Devoured by ‘jet lag’ and thirsty to return to the city, as if we had taken a sedative and an arousal at the same time, we fill the trays with strips of fried chicken and rolls stuffed with that same crunchy, which, when biting, did not go beyond the soft state and with the sad taste of used meat. During the time we were there, no one entered or left. And we regret having gone. That the fry had Chang’s stamp was embarrassing.

A similar ambivalence to that of that afternoon-night, interest and laziness, is what I felt reading ‘Eat a peach’, which Planeta Gastro has just published in Spain, some “memoirs” in which the real writer, whom I met, what things, in Tokyo, Gabe Ullaappears in a corner of the cover, without being referenced inside.

Dave tells – I understand Gabe tells – how a son of Korean immigrants he went from Virginia and the family shakes to the peak of the New York restoration. In the past I ate at your first restaurant, Momofuku Noodle Barthat ‘bun’ of bacon that was his biggest success; I met him years later, I interviewed him and wrote a text (‘Famous for a sandwich’, collected in the volume ‘¡Plato!’). At the meeting, the cook took as much interest in what he was asking as a lion overfed an old goat.

“He never resolved any conflict between employees, quite the opposite. If I found out that two cooks did not get along, I would put them to work together”

Depressive, bipolar, with suicidal ideas, often slapped by racism, in search of an identity, addicted to work between painkillers and stimulants, drinker, arrogant and modest, optimistic and bitter, wild and self-effacing, cowardly and brave, confident and paranoid feudal and assemblyman, insecure and solid, loudmouth and withdrawn, petty and lavish, selfish and generous, and fueled by an anger that is half combustible and half explosive Sylvester Stallone movie.

The book is a rare exercise in atonement in which he unapologetically apologizes for the violence inflicted on his workers.

Says Dave (and writes Gabe): “He never resolved any conflicts between employees, quite the opposite. If I found out that two cooks did not get along, I would put them to work together. It was an infallible method – he told myself – to ensure the vigor of the kitchen. He chewed his anger from the moment he walked through the door and that was exactly what he wanted & rdquor ;.

Someone will express that the time of chefs is overas if it were a phrase from ‘The Lord of the Rings’, and that characters like David Chang they are on the verge of extinction and will be as wrong as those who predicted the supremacy of home bread makers.

Toxic characters have existed, exist and will exist. In dark offices and workshops and kitchens, the ‘gollum’ plan mean things as they caress the rings.

Related news

The difference with the days gone by? That there are more complaints, although not enough. Chang is smart and anticipates: self-accusation is protective. The honest thing is that, after repentance, the truth prevails and we can listen to those he harmed.

And that each one of us, beings of light that we only see the abuse of others, let us also be capable of self-criticism and that education and kindness appear and that we lower our voice a few decibels and that we collaborate with the other from the respect. Is it naivety or healthy coexistence?