Daniel Radcliffe once revealed that he didn’t speak to Emma Watson for days after an argument on the set of ‘Harry Potter’

The cast of ‘Harry Potter’ has grown closer over the years. This is especially true of stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who have been with the franchise since the beginning. However, because the two of them are so stubborn, they did not get along. At one point, Radcliffe even admitted that they went too far with his war of words.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson only ‘imagined’ on the set of this ‘Harry Potter’ movie

Despite sparking a romance between Radcliffe’s Harry Potter and Watson’s Hermione Granger in the movies, their relationship was different in real life. Radcliffe shared that the two looked at each other like brother and sister, which made the idea of ​​dating each other unattractive.

“We know it would be everything the fans ever wanted,” Radcliffe told Esquire (via The Independent). “Sorry guys, it’s not happening. It just isn’t. There’s something really incestuous about the idea of ​​it.”

But Radcliffe admitted that there was a point between the Harry Potter movies where the cast fell in love.

“There was a period when we were the only boys and girls we knew,” Radcliffe said. “So, you know, we were all incredibly hot from about the third movie to probably the end of the fifth; then everything calmed down.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson used to constantly butt heads on the set of ‘Harry Potter’

As is the case with most siblings, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson bickered a lot while filming the movies. But the actor admitted that there were times when things got particularly heated between the two. In one case, a fight led to the stars giving each other the silent treatment for days.

“Oh God. We used to argue about everything. Religion. Politics,” Radcliffe said in an interview with the Radio Times (via Contact Music). “I remember one of the big discussions we had in the fourth movie, we didn’t speak to each other for a couple of days, was about… She was discussing the Latin language, that no one knows what it sounds like, what the Latin accent should be. And I was like, ‘Yeah, but there’s still a lot of talk in the Catholic church.’

Radcliffe shared that the two were still good friends after their fight. But he learned a valuable lesson about Watson that he wanted to share with others.

“What an aw**ky argument, looking back, and it totally spun out of control. She was furious; I was furious,” she said. “I would certainly advise anyone, if you’re going to debate her, to know what you’re doing.”

How Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson reacted when they met again for ‘Harry Potter: 20’the anniversary reunion special

Both Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson had very strong feelings towards returning to the franchise several years later. The two got together to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts, which aired on HBO Max, along with co-star Rupert Grint. It turned out to be a very emotional moment for the trio.

“I was pretty overwhelmed this morning and was pleasantly surprised that I was able to relive it all,” Watson said of their time together.

They also took the time to address what the series meant to them and how much Harry Potter affected their lives.

“As a person and an actor, I feel very lucky to be where I am and to have the life that I have and to be able to work with the people that I work with now, but none of this is possible without this,” Radcliffe. he said.

