CULTURE / The Regional Film Library projects the classic ´Tiburón´ in Cartagena as part of the tribute to the 50th anniversary of the city´s Film Festival

The extension of the programming of the Francisco Rabal Regional Film Library in the city of Cartagena continues next Thursday with the screening of Steven Spielberg’s horror classic ‘Tiburón’ (1975), within its cycle dedicated to the Cartagena International Film Festival ( FICC), which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, becoming one of the oldest film festivals in our country and the oldest in the Region of Murcia.

The cycle of projections of the cineteca in Cartagena will last until March 31 and includes 11 films in the original version subtitled in Spanish that can be seen every Thursday, with free admission, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Aula de Culture of the Mediterranean Foundation, in Calle Mayor.

The screenings are an extension of the thematic monographs of the regional film library, dedicated to women filmmakers, Terrence Malick and the ‘Sombra’ and IBAFF Festivals, among others.

‘Jaws’ is considered one of the best films in the history of cinema and its premiere is remembered as a true milestone of the seventh art. Most of the film was filmed on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, with a very bumpy shoot, as there were problems with the mechanical replica of the shark, for which Spielberg was forced in many of the scenes to suggest the presence of the shark, instead of showing it, supported by a minimalist and disturbing musical theme created by the composer John Williams, already a classic, which indicates the imminent appearances of the predator, and it turned out to be very effective. It was the highest-grossing production to date and received numerous awards for its soundtrack and editing.

The complete program of the Filmoteca can be consulted on its website www.filmotecamurcia.is.