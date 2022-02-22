correct the exams with memes and stickers and conquer the networks

This language teacher has achieved something that many teachers dream of: your students not only pay attention to the exam grade, but also pay attention to the revisions.

A laborious task that brings many teachers upside down to ensure that students are not exclusively aware of the numerical grade of the test, but rather try to learn from mistakes. To do this, he has used an unconventional method, but one that has provided him with successful results: change annotations for stickers.

In this way, his students review the exam looking for the most famous memes on social networks that save messages about their spelling or the reasoning of their answers.

viral stickers

The teacher, on her Twitter account Naomi (@Librosalaula), has shared this particular way of motivating students to pay attention to the clarifications that they put on the exam. “Yes, I am. Since it has to be corrected, let’s at least put humor into it,” she shares on her account on this social network. Likewise, she assures that “it is the first time that they pass the note, they have gone directly to see if they had memes”.

The story does not end here, Noemí assures that there are those who have even been annoyed for not having these stickers: “In fact, some have been angry because they did not have memes. The next exam will fill it out”.

After the fury that the strategy has received in her classroom, the teacher has decided to share the templates on Twitter. In this way, teachers who want to leave behind the red pen and join this new trend will only have to download them and print them on sticker paper.

@Librosalaula’s stickers

What are your favorites?

Among the famous memes is that of the lady with a blanket and the text “cover that”; the motivated boy with an evil smile or a blond girl with pigtails and a hallucinated face saying: “What are you telling me?”.

Also, among the images are the faces of Belén Esteban, Donald Trump, Yoda, Leonardo DiCaprio and Phoebe Buffay from the Friends series. The face of the students when they see their exams for the first time, as if it were a WhatsApp conversation between friends, surely it is not wasted.