Chrome, Edge and Firefox are about to release version 100: how could these updates leave millions of users without access to the Internet?

Google and Microsoft are expected to release the next version of their browser in March, while Mozilla will do the same in May.

The main Internet browsers, Google Chrome, Edge and Firefox, are close to reaching their 100th update. However, these new versions could compromise your compatibility with a large number of web pages, leaving millions of users without access to cyberspace.

As the developers admit, the change to the next version of the browsers – which will be available in March for Chrome and Edge, while Firefox will be released in May – could lead to errors or compatibility issues in some sites, not being prepared to read three-digit user agent strings, so Similary to what happened when, more than a decade ago, explorers reached double-digit versions.

The three companies behind the browsers, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla, are already working hard to solve this problem. As part of the strategies, developers can activate a special tag in current versions of browsers to simulate being the next update, which would start testing the sites and their response to the three-digit encoding.

In the event of a moderate number of errors on sites, Mozilla will try to fix them at the time the failures occur. If these are widespread and unmanageable, it will use a flag to freeze the browser version at 99, a strategy similar to that proposed by Google.

According to reports, so far some sites with high user traffic have reported compatibility problems, including HBO Go, Bethesda and Yahoo. Faced with this situation, companies have asked Internet users who want to help mitigate the possible consequences to configure their browsers with the special label and report any inconvenience with their performance.

