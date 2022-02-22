Chris Hemsworth will be a villain in the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’
For a while now, veteran director George Miller has been confirmed to direct Mad Max: Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, in which the actor Chris Hemsworth will be present, published cinemascomics.com
the character of Imperator Furiosa who gave life in 2015 the actress Charlize Theron, this time will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her role in the series of queen’s gambit.
Chris Hemsworth will play the main villain of the post-apocalyptic film, and also ensures that his name will be Doctor Dementus.
In this prequel it is ensured that Mad Max: Furiosa would have an attractive villain and that he would wear an angel’s face, marked by a deep wound on his forehead sewn with shiny chrome staples. This rules out him playing a young Immortal Joe.
Other details that are known about the film is that the story, instead of lasting a few days like previous installments, will have a plot that will last a few years.
The film will show how the young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) becomes the tough warrior of Mad Max. And it is not ruled out that she shows how she lost her arm. Since until now it is only known that she went in a battle following the orders of Immortan Joe.
It is expected that they will soon start shooting the film and see the first images of the vehicles and the aesthetics that the actors will use, meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy has already shared on her social networks how she is learning to drive at high speeds for the film. .
Also, I’m sure Chris Hemsworth will get in a state of spectacular form. Although he is very busy, since he will premiere Thor: Love and Thunder, Spiderhead, Extraction 2 and a biopic of Hulk Hogan.
The film will carry out production in Australia from June 2023. The film will receive financial incentives from the federal and state governments to ensure that filming takes place in the country.
The film will also become “the largest ever shot” in Australia, will boost the economy by 350 million dollars and create 850 new jobs. In this way, Miller and his Mad Max universe return to the country.
The movies starring Mel Gibson were shot here. road ragewas also shot in Namibia after a long delay caused by unusual desert rains in Australia.
Hemsworth, has recognized that being part of this prequel is a “great honor”, since he grew up watching Miller’s original trilogy. “A lot of pressure, but exciting pressure that is something that motivates,” he adds.