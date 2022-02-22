Chris Hemsworth will be a villain in the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

For a while now, veteran director George Miller has been confirmed to direct Mad Max: Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, in which the actor Chris Hemsworth will be present, published cinemascomics.com the character of Imperator Furiosa who gave life in 2015 the actress Charlize Theron, this time will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her role in the series of queen’s gambit.

Chris Hemsworth will play the main villain of the post-apocalyptic film, and also ensures that his name will be Doctor Dementus. In this prequel it is ensured that Mad Max: Furiosa would have an attractive villain and that he would wear an angel’s face, marked by a deep wound on his forehead sewn with shiny chrome staples. This rules out him playing a young Immortal Joe. Other details that are known about the film is that the story, instead of lasting a few days like previous installments, will have a plot that will last a few years.

The film will show how the young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) becomes the tough warrior of Mad Max. And it is not ruled out that she shows how she lost her arm. Since until now it is only known that she went in a battle following the orders of Immortan Joe. It is expected that they will soon start shooting the film and see the first images of the vehicles and the aesthetics that the actors will use, meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy has already shared on her social networks how she is learning to drive at high speeds for the film. .