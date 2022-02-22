Chris Hemsworth investigates shark attacks at National Geographic

TELEVISION DOCUMENTARIES

Madrid, Jul 2 (EFE).- Famous for his character as Thor in the Avengers saga, consummate surfer and environmentalist, Chris Hemsworth embarks on a mission to investigate the alarming increase in shark attacks in Australia in a documentary that premieres this Saturday National Geographic.

“Chris Hemsworth: Shark Beach” is a one-hour special that will be broadcast tomorrow at six in the afternoon as part of the Sharkfest (shark festival) program of the channel specializing in nature and animal world issues.

Hemsworth investigates the measures that have been put in place to safeguard coexistence with humans. Along with the world’s foremost shark experts including surfers, conservationists, shark advocates and marine biologists, Hemsworth begins his adventure in his own home in Byron Bay, Australia.

The actor teams up with local biologists to find out how preventative measures work to prevent shark-human collisions and dives with different species to understand their behavior and strength.

Also discover the latest shark findings made by scientific technology in order to protect both sharks and humans.

“I have spent much of my life near the sea or in the sea, sharing the same space with sharks and recently there has been a worrying increase in shark activity,” Hemsworth said in statements collected in a statement from the network. .

“It is essential that we respect sharks. Our seas depend on these predators to preserve an ecosystem where biodiversity prevails; however, we must also learn to protect ourselves and that is my main objective”, he adds.

“Chris Hemsworth: Shark Beach” is produced by Nutopia, which is also responsible for titles such as “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and “Our Planet”.