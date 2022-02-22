Chris Hemsworth announces in networks his new profession thanks to his

The adventurer Chris Hemsworth shows on his social networks what his new business is thanks to the pets of one of his children.

Chris Hemsworth He is an adventurous father who shares many of his children’s adventures and mischief on networks. Elsa Pataky’s husband has surprised this time with a publication where he announces that he has a new profession thanks to one of his sons, neither more nor less than ‘Thor’ is now a pet detective.

A funny photo, which his Instagram followers have been able to see. where it appears Hemsworth surrounded by several of his son’s pets. Among them, we can see colorful birds, a very hairy rabbit and even a lizard. all this while his son and owner of the animals hugs him from behind.

“A small shadow business that I have, pet detective. I just returned these animals to their rightful owner. My son. He is trying to pay me with love. I would prefer cash,” the actor posts with amusement while the little one gives us a tender and funny image.





The marriage formed by pataky and Hemsworth Along with their children, they are true lovers of nature and they make it very clear on social networks where they share many of their excursions and adventures in Australia, the actor’s country of origin. where the family lives.

The publication accumulated more than two million likes and comments, one of the funniest is from the actor’s brother, Luke Hemsworth that says funny: “Dude, does your head look grossly out of proportion? Should you give up dairy anyway?”