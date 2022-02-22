Checo Pérez: The leaks after the secret test of Red Bull with the RB18

Can not be! A few hours ago it was revealed that Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez and Max Verstappen used their filming day at Silverstone to do a secret test with the RB18despite the discretion he had Red Bull Racing, it was not possible to avoid the leaks about the new car.

Helmut Markoadviser to the Austrian team, had already shown his reservations about the vehicle, as he assured that they did not want to give any clues to their rivals, he even said that the version that will go out for testing in Barcelona (February 23-25) will not be the final.

“We are not going to show any special details of the car yet (…) everyone wants to be ready as late as possible so as not to give away a preview view,” Helmut Marko had confessed to Sport1.

But the suspicions were finally confirmed: the car presented on February 9 is not the real one.

What changes will Checo Pérez’s new vehicle have?

Taking into account the changes that the FIA ​​established to build the vehicles in 2022, we can see in the leaks that Adrian Newey included ground effect in the Red Bull car by means of inclined bellies, something similar to what Mercedes did with the W13.

In addition, the flanks would be similar to AlphaTauri and there is likely to be pull rod suspension front very similar to that of the McLaren MCL36.

As if that wasn’t enough, there will be a kind of ‘not triangle’ in the rear part of the car to benefit the aerodynamic issue, although there are doubts in the mechanical part and the rigidity that could be presented.

Finally, we can talk aboutl diagonal arm and brace, which will be very useful for generating vortices and it is possible that a flow separator to help direct the air into the Venturi channels.

