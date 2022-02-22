Checo Pérez: The leaks after the secret test of Red Bull with the RB18

Can not be! A few hours ago it was revealed that Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez and Max Verstappen used their filming day at Silverstone to do a secret test with the RB18despite the discretion he had Red Bull Racing, it was not possible to avoid the leaks about the new car.

Helmut Markoadviser to the Austrian team, had already shown his reservations about the vehicle, as he assured that they did not want to give any clues to their rivals, he even said that the version that will go out for testing in Barcelona (February 23-25) will not be the final.

