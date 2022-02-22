Chadwick will race the W Series in 2022 with Jenner Racing

Jamie Chadwick will contest the 2022 W Series season with Jenner Racing. Caitlyn Jenner enters the exclusive women’s category by signing the champion of the two disputed editions for her new team.



Chadwick joins forces with Jenner Racing in order to repeat the success achieved last season with Veloce Racing. The British has won the contest in its inaugural edition in 2019 and also in 2021, so the goal for this year is to get the third crown.



To clinch the third title, Chadwick has joined the team of Caitlyn Jenner, who enters the W Series for this third season. The American businesswoman has always had a great interest in the world of racing and she comes to the W Series through the big door after signing the current champion, who is highly motivated for 2022.

“I am very excited to return to the W Series to defend my title and this time I will do it with Jenner Racing, a decision I made without a second thought. Together, we are focused on doing everything we can to win title number three. I have already spoken to Caitlyn Jenner and her vision with the team is incredible. I have no doubt that it will help me take my career to the next level.Chadwick commented in an official statement.

Chadwick faces a 2022 in which his main objective is to develop more as a driver and to be able to knock on the doors of Formula 3 in the future. The W Series is currently a great growth platform for young talents and this year they will be even more so, as they will visit iconic Formula 1 circuits such as Barcelona-Catalunya or Suzuka.

“It’s a big year of development for me. I have plans to run another support program and I’m not lying if I say that my desire is to compete in Formula 3 and Formula 2. Time is of the essence and right now I have the W Series opportunity to gain competitive experience on top-tier circuits. I’m really looking forward to starting the season in Miami,” Chadwick said to conclude.

