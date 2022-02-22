Celta de Vigo tied with Levante in the debut of the Mexican as a light blue

The Celtic and the I raised tied in balaídos (1-1) in a gray game with hardly any scoring opportunities, a result that distances both teams somewhat from their goals, reaching the European zone for the light blue team and getting out of the relegation pit for the Valencian club.

As soon as the game started I raised missed an incredible chance, a gross mistake of Danny Gomezwho, at an empty goal, failed to push a pass from Morales. That visiting opportunity, triggered in part by a failure of Araujowas the only clear gap found by the I raised during the first half to disturb the goal of Diture.

Little more offered the first half. The Celtic He had the ball with hardly any hit. He focused almost all his attacks on the left wing, approaches without danger, except for a loose shot from cervi and a header from Santi Mina.

The defensive structure of I raised resisted without fright. The sky-blue team did not push, something that their rival took advantage of to, after the halfway point in the first half, launch several warnings: a shot by Dani Gómez that deflected Hugo Malloa release of melero from outside the area and a bad volley from Bardi.

The scenario hardly changed during the second half. Small celestial domain, few occasions. The I raised had a shot from Son and a header from Duarte; the Celticonly a poisoned low center of Hugo Mallo that did not end Blades.

alessio lisci freshened up his attack midway through the second half, with of fruits and Roger Marti. A combination of both touched the goal. of fruits focused and Roger Marti He went ahead of the central defender’s mark Carlos Dominguez, but missed near the small area. He immediately replied Celtic with a powerful blow. The sequence was fast: attack on the left flank, center of Javier Galan and headbutt at point-blank range cervi.

That Celta goal did not kill the I raised. He stood firm, without giving up, until he had the prize in an action similar to the one he had wasted minutes before. Roger Marti. Danger came again from the left. The center Stonecutterscored the tie Roger Martifaster than Carlos Domingueza bit that silenced balaídoswhich, in the final fifteen minutes, only witnessed a good cross shot from Orbelin Pineda that cleared Cardenas to keep the tie on the scoreboard.

