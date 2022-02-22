Celta coach criticizes the performance of Orbelín Pineda

The Argentinian strategist of Celta de Vigo, Eduardo Coudetcriticized the lack of order of some of his players, including the Mexican Orbelin Pinedain the 1-1 draw at home against Levante, within the activity corresponding to matchday 25 of The league Spanish.

Orbelín Pineda carried the ball and ended up at the top, many times crossed and we needed to maintain order with the advantage”, commented Coudet at the end of the match in Balaídos.

Subsequently, the helmsman of the Galician team clarified his statements a bit and He stressed that they were the first minutes that the former Cruz Azul player played with Celtaalthough he clarified that his job is to prioritize the best for the team.

These are also Orbelín’s first minutes, he had the energy to show something else, but well, on my side as a coach I try to maintain order with the score in front and for the good of the whole team”, added the coach Argentinian.

Pineda made his debut in LaLiga entering the substitution at minute 63 of the game, substituting his compatriot Néstor Araujo, he participated in the offensive actions of his team and he was even very close to scoring the goal that would have meant victory for Celta de VigoHowever, Levante goalkeeper Dani Cárdenas avoided scoring with his foot.

