Celebrity Day: Britney Writes Her Memoirs

02.21.2022 9:40 p.m.



Updated: 02.21.2022 9:48 p.m.



Justin Bieber positive for coronavirus

The singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for coronavirus. His manager, however, has reported that the Canadian he is okay. However, his fans are going to have to wait to see the artist from Baby live: Bieber has had to postpone the first concert of his world tour.

“Due to the positive results in covid within the Justice Tour familyunfortunately we will have to postpone the concert on Sunday in Las Vegas, “explained his team in a statement on social networks. “Justin is, of course, very disappointedbut the health and safety of his team and his fans is always his number one priority.”

Justin Bieber / EP

Tom Holland temporarily retires from acting

The actor Tom Holland has decided to take a break in the world of acting. After the success reaped with the last installment of Spider-Man: No way homethe british is recording The Crowded Roomhis last job before retiring.

“I can safely say that when that TV series ends, I’ll take a break“, Holland has affirmed. The young man assures that he has spent the last six years of his life very focused on his career and that now is the time to discover what he wants to do out of this world.

Tom Holland / EP

Elizabeth II, works with Covid

“an example for all”, is how some British media headline when they see that Queen Elizabeth II maintains her work schedule despite testing positive for Covid.

If at first there was concern For her health, the monarch appears to have mild symptoms and prefers to continue with her daily routine. Of course, since her strict confinement in the windsor castle.

Queen Elizabeth II / EFE

Dua Lipa’s extreme diet

Dua Lipa He has already started his international tour and he does it with an interview that has left everyone dumbfounded and it is that the British ensures not “eat anything from six in the evening”. The reason he gives is as follows: “When I eat late, my body is not able to work well on it and it takes me longer to process food“.

The singer details that thisor involves skipping any meal. She eats breakfast, lunch and dinner but at earlier hours. “I drink a lot of water. I also take vitamins, a lot of Omega 3,” she clarifies.

The singer Dua Lipa / INSTAGRAM

Controversy over Nicole Kidman’s latest cover

The picture of Nicole Kidman has been in question for a long time. She herself has admitted that she has undergone some treatment with botox which he regrets, but the cover that has been marked for Vanity Fair has unleashed again controversy.

The Hawaiian-born Australian actress appears on the front page of the famous publication dressed as a schoolgirl with a face completely immaculate. Her networks already accuse her and the magazine of abusing Photoshop.

Vanity Fair cover with Nicole Kidman

Cindy Crawford shows off her spectacular legs

Who had retained and Cindy Crawford is clear evidence of it. The last photograph of him has caused a sensation. Not seem nakednor light clothes, which makes social networks explode on more than one occasion, but fully dressed.

its spectacular legs they are the highlights. The model appears in a chair sitting with her legs stretched out and wonder to users one more time.

The model Cindy Crawford / INSTAGRAM

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a new record with his famous scream

the cry of Cristiano Ronaldo It has already become a meme in itself and the player himself knows it. Therefore, before his new record has pulled humor.

CR7 has managed to reach 400,000 followers on Instagram and has dedicated a video to all of them. “I am in a fantastic moment, but I couldn’t have done it without you“, he recognizes after launching the cry of victory.















Twist in the Alec Baldwin case

Alec Baldwin could be innocent in the case of the death of the cinematographer of the film Halyna Hutchins, after the firing of a weapon that should have had fake bullets and had real ones.

The last research points out that the actor was not responsible for the shot, as he is accused. “You can pull the hammer halfway without blocking it, but if you let go, the firing pin can hit the bullet”, they point out, so the gun looks like it has fired itself.

Actor Alec Baldwin / EP

Kanye West has a new victim

Ye intoned the mea culpa last week and has decided to reconcile with his ex-wife, kim kardashian and has apologized for all his attacks. She has even started following the model’s boyfriend, Peter Davidsonwhich he threatened in his day.

The focus of the rapper is now another: Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of Chris Jenner, the grandmother of his children and a great ally of his. Will there be an answer?

Rapper Kanye West/EP

Liam Gallager rejects a title from Queen Elizabeth II

The ex-vocalist of Oasis does not change his mind: he is a strong antimonarchical. He has no intention of receiving a British knighthood. “Unless that they deliver it to me at the fucking door of the housethrough the mailbox like the fucking postal service do… Of course I ain’t going there to have to bow down to no pussy. He wouldn’t do it for the world.”

Despite everything, he says he has the utmost respect for Isabel IIwho has compared her to a character from starwars: “It’s not that it’s anti royals. I like the queen. I think he’s like a little Jedi. She is very good.” How will that sit with the sovereign?

Singer Liam Gallager / EP

Britney Spears’ millionaire contract for her memoirs

Much has been rumored Britney Spears He is going to tell the whole truth about how he has lived under the tutelage of his father for the last 13 years. There is already news about it and the dream of many fans has been fulfilled.

The singer has reached an agreement with the publisher Simon & Schuster to publish her memoirs. A book that will report to the artist $15 million more in your checking account.