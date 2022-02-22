Cate Blanchett will receive another award for her great film career

Lincoln Center will honor Cate Blanchett with his 47th Chaplin Award at the arts organization’s annual benefit gala.

Cinema at Lincoln Center announced the award for Blanchett on Friday. It will be presented to the actress on April 25 at Alice Tully Hall downtown.

“We are delighted to once again welcome Cate Blanchett to Cinema at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have been presented as part of the New York Film Festival,” said Lesli Klainberg, executive director of Cinema at Lincoln Center, it’s a statement.

“Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is a privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration for her, and to add recognition more to its many well-deserved awards”.

The previous Chaplin Prize gala, in honor of Spike Lee, was postponed for more than a year due to the pandemic and was finally held in September. The Chaplin Prize has been awarded since 1972 and past recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin ScorseseMeryl Streep and Sidney Poitier.

Blanchett, who has won two Academy Awards for her performances in “Blue Jasmine” and “The Aviator,” recently starred in Mexican director Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up.”

Source: EFE