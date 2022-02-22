Cardi B brings out her most political facet and reacts to the Russian movement on Ukraine: “the world is in crisis”

american rapper Cardi-B he has reacted strongly to the Russian decision on Ukraine, saying that “war, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing.”

The I Like It singer shared her views after a fan took to Twitter and asked her opinion on the hot topic.

She responded to the fan saying: “Hopefully these world leaders will stop tripping over power and really think about who the affected citizens really are, plus the whole world is in crisis.”

“War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about”Cardi B concluded.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the Russian military to act as peacekeepers in two breakaway regions of Ukraine, just hours after recognizing them as independent.

In two official decrees, Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to take over “peacekeeping function” in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Moscow did not provide details or a date for any deployment, with the order saying only that it “takes effect from the day it is signed.”

Russia has moved tens of thousands of troops to regions near Ukraine’s borders, and the West says Moscow plans to use them for an attack at any time.