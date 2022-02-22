Camila Cabello twerks to the rhythm of Enrique Iglesias

The Cuban singer, Camila Cabello, let her hair down and danced to the rhythm of Enrique Iglesias / Photo: AFP

the cuban singer Camila Hair published a couple of Instagram stories in which he is seen doing twerking to the rhythm of the song Dancing from Enrique Iglesiasrevealing one of the most daring and joyful facets of the artist in recent months.

As seen in the stories of Instagramthe singer of havana stands on a rooftop after exercising in the sunlight. In the video she is seen wearing a set of color black and a pair of white tennis shoes, exposing her figure without tweaks no filters.

Camila Cabello’s life after her breakup with Shawn Mendes

The news of the separation of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took the followers of both by surprise; However, as a result of said event, the Latin artist has been calmer by publishing several photographs of her with her family and friends.

It is pertinent to mention that the separation of the Hollywood sensation couple was by mutual agreement. Both assured that they had ended their relationship on good terms, hoping to maintain a cordial relationship in the future.

In the last video uploaded to his Instagram stories, he is seen dancing and singing the song of the Spanish Enrique Iglesias as if it were one of his concerts. The followers of the Cuban did not hide her joy at this facet of Camila Cabello.

The singer’s new projects with Ed Sheeran

In her social networks, the singer-songwriter of 24 years announced his next collaboration with the British Ed Sheeranwith whom you shared the topic Bam Bamtaking the opportunity to share the cover of the single that will be released next March 4.

Camila Hair He stressed that English is one of his favorite artists, so he expressed his excitement to learn that the song will be released a day after its release. birthday. In this way, the star seems to be in one of the best moments of his career.